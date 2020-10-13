Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC Headphones fall to low of $180 (Save 28%), more from $32

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Jabra headphones and speakers by up to 50%. Shipping is free across the board with prices starting at $31.99. Our top pick is on the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless ANC Headphones for $179.99. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting active noise cancellation, Jabra’s headphones bring six microphones into the mix in order to listen to your environment and automatically apply a personalized audio filter. Other notable features here include 36-hour battery life, water-resistance, and built-in access to voice assistants. Over 770 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Jabra deals include:

Prime Day is delivering plenty of other ways to upgrade your personal audio kit, with Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and even the latest Sony ANC Headphones all hitting Amazon lows right now. That’s on top of the AirPods Pro offer at $199 right now, as well as a new low on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $135.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!