Prime Day Nintendo Switch gear from $7.50: controllers, cases, docks, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 10:41 am ET

$7.50+
0

We are now tracking quite an impressive lineup of Prime Day Switch controller, cases, charging gear, and accessory deals at Amazon. Featuring offers from some of the biggest names in the business including PowerA, HORI, PDP, and more, you’ll find a host of options at some of the best prices we have tracked to fill out your collection and Switch setup. That includes a massive selection of various designs on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller, charging docks, a series of cases and protection kits, plus extra storage deals, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the best Prime Day Switch controller deals and more.

Down below you’ll find categorized lists for all of the best Prime Day Switch controller deals we have tracked thus far, along with even more discounted accessories. Be sure to check back throughout the day and tomorrow as more options drop in price.

Prime Day Switch controller deals:

Nintendo Switch cases/protection kits:

Charging, storage, and more:

You’ll find all of the best Nintendo Prime Day gaming deals in this morning’s roundup as well as a solid offer on Switch Online. And be sure to check out the 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories HORI just launched. But as you’ve likely heard by now, just about everything is on sale at Amazon today and you’ll find all of it right here.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

  • Prime Day Switch controller deals: Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.1
  • LEDs for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Features advanced gaming buttons for on the fly button mapping
  • Officially licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.Com/support

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$7.50+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Hori PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard