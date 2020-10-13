SanDisk 128GB Memory Card + 1-year Switch Online Family for $40 (Reg. $60+)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch with a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for $39.99 shipped. This bundle typically fetches closer to $63, with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. And it would cost you just over $61 to purchase the memory card and the family membership individually. Not only, are you scoring Nintendo Switch Online with access to the classic NES/SNES library for the whole family, but also 128GB of extra storage for your games. You’re looking at up to 100MB/s transfer speeds as well as a “curated library of 70+ classic Super NES/NES games,” plus more. Rated 4+ stars from over 43,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and over this morning’s roundup for all of the best Prime Day game deals.

If you already have Switch Online access and don’t need all 128GB of storage here, just grab the 64GB model for under $17 Prime shipped and call it a day.

Otherwise, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup of Prime Day Samsung, Seagate, and Synology portable storage deals with offers starting from $28. Then head over to our Prime Day 2020 deal hub for even more offers.

More on the SanDisk MicroSDXC Switch bundle:

Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

Instantly add up to 128GB of additional space

Transfer rates up to 100MB/s(1) tp load games fast

NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

