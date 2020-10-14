Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 hit new low for Prime Day, more up to 60% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Microsoft. Today’s deal slices $50 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. Microsoft’s refreshed pair of headphones offer up 18.5 hours of music playback. Listeners can use on-ear dials to adjust volume and keep outside distractions at bay thanks to 13 differing levels of active noise cancellation. Touch controls aim to provide an intuitive way to skip tracks, answer/end calls, and more. Learn more about Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 in our launch coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more headphones up to 60% off.

More headphones on sale:

If you’re like me, you enjoy being a part of the Alexa ecosystem. Prime Day lets you take things even further with a variety of deals on Echo devices. One of which is very similar to the discounts above, and it’s Echo Buds. This AirPods competitor just hit a new low of $80, allowing buyers to scoop them up at $50 off.

And that’s not all. Many other Prime Day headphone deals from the past couple of days are still live. Examples include Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $135, Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones for $180, alongside more options like Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and the latest Sony ANC solutions.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 features:

Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more.

On-ear dials let you adjust volume or keep it quiet with 13 levels of active noise cancellation.

Power through your day with up to 18.5 hours of music listening time[2] or up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams[4]. And, listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge

