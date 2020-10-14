Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 hit new low for Prime Day, more up to 60% off

- Oct. 14th 2020 11:14 am ET

Save 60%
0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Microsoft. Today’s deal slices $50 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. Microsoft’s refreshed pair of headphones offer up 18.5 hours of music playback. Listeners can use on-ear dials to adjust volume and keep outside distractions at bay thanks to 13 differing levels of active noise cancellation. Touch controls aim to provide an intuitive way to skip tracks, answer/end calls, and more. Learn more about Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 in our launch coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more headphones up to 60% off.

More headphones on sale:

If you’re like me, you enjoy being a part of the Alexa ecosystem. Prime Day lets you take things even further with a variety of deals on Echo devices. One of which is very similar to the discounts above, and it’s Echo Buds. This AirPods competitor just hit a new low of $80, allowing buyers to scoop them up at $50 off.

And that’s not all. Many other Prime Day headphone deals from the past couple of days are still live. Examples include Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live at $135Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones for $180, alongside more options like Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and the latest Sony ANC solutions.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 features:

  • Spectacular Omnisonic sound wraps you in your favorite music, shows, and more.
  • On-ear dials let you adjust volume or keep it quiet with 13 levels of active noise cancellation.
  • Power through your day with up to 18.5 hours of music listening time[2] or up to 15 hours of voice calling on Microsoft Teams[4]. And, listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 60%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Prime Day 2020 Microsoft jbl Mpow

About the Author