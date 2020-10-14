With Prime Day now in full swing, we are now seeing a collection of LEGO deals arriving at Amazon alongside retailers like Zavvi. Headlining all of the discounts is the LEGO City Donut Shop Opening for $64.97 at Amazon. Typically fetching $90, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and a new all-time low. This 790-piece creation assembles a two new buildings for your LEGO city including a donut shop and toy store. There’s also an assortment of 10 included minifigures alongside a taxi cab, truck with crane, and other vehicles. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Then head below for all of the best Prime Day LEGO deals starting at $6.

Over at Zavvi, you can currently bundle three Harry Potter kits for $219.99 shipped. Included in this package, you’ll get the Hogwarts Great Hall, Clock Tower, and Whomping Willow kits, which stack up to a combined $260 value. We rarely see price cuts of any kind of the LEGO Harry Potter lineup, with today’s sale providing the lowest offer to date on these kits. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Notable Prime Day LEGO deals at Amazon include:

The Prime Day toy deals don’t end there, as we’re still tracking a collection of NERF blasters and taser tag kits at up to 30% off. Not to mention, plenty of deals from Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, and other brands during the shopping event today. But for an overview of the best discounts available right now, our Prime Day hub here is the place to be.

More on the LEGO City Donut Shop Opening set:

Give young urban explorers a treat with an action-filled set inspired by the LEGO City animated TV series. This cool 60233 Donut Shop Opening toy town playset features a truck and crane trailer with an extending boom arm, platform and extendable stabilizing legs, news van with opening roof and satellite dish, taxi, police motorbike and a new-for-June-2019 coffee cargo bike.

