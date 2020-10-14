Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, more up to 30% off in Amazon’s 1-day sale

- Oct. 14th 2020 11:03 am ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering Prime members up to 30% off toys from Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, and more. Our top pick is the Melissa & Doug Slice and Bake Cookie Set for $11.89 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes between $18 and $20 online. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon this year. Your kiddos will receive over 25-pieces in this kit, including a cooking pan, oven mitt, cookie slicer, and more. If pretend play is becoming mainstream in your home during these times of social distancing, bringing a cooking set like this into the mix is a great way to inspire your children further. Rated 4.9/5 stars by over 4,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Other notable deals include:

We have plenty of additional deals on toys for kids and adults as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event. You can save on various board games, Arcade1Up systems, and Funko Pop!, just to name a few. Hit up our Prime Day hub for even more deals.

Melissa & Doug Slice and Bake features:

  • Colorful wooden play food set: The Melissa & doug slice and bake wooden cookie play foot set includes 12 sliceable cookies, 12 toppings, knife, spatula, cookie sheet, and kitchen mitt; cookies store in a durable dough tube
  • Sweet introduction to pretend play: Our slice and bake pretend play food inspires children ages 3 and up pretend to bake, decorate, and serve cookies, all while practicing fine motor skills, learning number concepts, and more
  • Durable construction: This baking set for kids is made from superior quality materials that have been designed for frequent use

