Prime Day NERF deals from $10: N-Strike, Fortnite, and Lazer Tag up to 30% off

- Oct. 14th 2020 1:14 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off NERF blasters. Prime members can now score the NERF Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster for $10.19 shipped. Regularly $15 or so, this Amazon exclusive is now up to 32% off and within cents of the all-time low. This “quick-draw, fast-firing” Strongarm NERF N-Strike Elite Blaster can fire darts up to 90-feet. It ships with a rotating 6-dart barrel and enough ammo to fill it as well as a slide back hammer for a “rapid-blasting wave.” Perfect for keeping the kids busy if they are still stuck at home, or just for some foam dart target practice. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find plenty more NERF deals from just over $10 below.

More Prime Day NERF deals:

Most of the best Prime Day toys and kids deal are still live including up to 30% on electric Segway go-karts, scooters, and more as well as this collection of Melissa & Doug toys at up to 30% off. Then go check out the Amazon Prime Day kids clothing sale (all of the best adult apparel deals are right here) and the Amazon 2020 holiday toy list.

Lastly, head over to our constantly updated guide of the best Amazon Prime Day deals available for even more.

More on the NERF Strongarm N-Strike Elite Blaster:

  • Fire 6 darts in a row: fire 6 darts in a row from this quick-draw, fast-firing Nerf N-Strike Elite strong arm toy blaster that shoots darts up to 90 feet (27 meters) and includes 6 Nerf Elite darts
  • Flip-open rotating 6-dart barrel: the strong arm Nerf blaster has a rotating 6-dart barrel that flips open for easy dart loading and is hand-powered — no batteries required
  • Slam-fire blasting: slam-fire all 6 darts in a rapid-blasting wave at targets by moving the slide back and forth as you hold down the trigger

