SKIL tools fall prey to Prime Day with starting prices of $21 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering its Prime members the SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver for $21.19 shipped after an automatic 20% discount. That shaves over $5 off what it has been fetching there and is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in years. This SKIL offering is perfect for small projects where a bulky impact driver doesn’t make sense. It boasts patented technology that can safely detect electrical current and help prevent users from getting hurt while working with outlets, switches, and more. This unit is powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s easy to top off using the included USB cable. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SKIL tool deals below.

More SKIL tool deals:

If none of today’s SKIL tool discounts stood out to you, be sure to peruse our roundup of BLACK+DECKER offerings from $29. Oh, and also give DEWALT’s Prime Day sale a peek as well to find 45% off blades, stepladders, and more from $10. Finally, swing by our full list of Prime Day 2020 deals here to make sure you haven’t missed anything.

SKIL Rechargeable 4V Cordless Screwdriver features:

This cordless electric screwdriver is your go-to for small projects.

Patented technology safely detects electrical current in outlets, switches and fixtures

Change to forward or reverse with a turn of the collar.

