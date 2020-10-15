Adopt Walker Edison’s Angled Coffee Table at $110.50, more up to $40 off

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Angled Metal Coffee Table for $110.49 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This coffee table embraces metal and glass to deliver a modern appearance. Legs are bent inwards, giving it a geometric look. A shelf underneath the primary surface ushers in additional storage that’s bound to come in handy. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more coffee tables on sale.

More coffee tables on sale:

And in case you missed it, you can snag some of Rivet’s modern consoles, sconces, and more from $29.50. Deals there are up to $165 off, making it a solid place to start for those of you refreshing your home. The lead deal is Rivet’s Mid-Century Console at $87 off.

Walker Edison Angled Metal Coffee Table features:

Include a sophisticated edge in your living room or entertaining space with this metal and glass coffee table. Futuristic powder-coated steel legs jut out at interesting angles that will get the conversation started if it isn’t already flowing. Modern and industrial, this rectangular accent table is great for entertaining because the glass tabletop is ideal for serving drinks or food. Plus, clean up is only a few wipes away. The shelf on this table adds open storage and visual drama so, go ahead and be bold in your design by adding this modern coffee table into the mix.

