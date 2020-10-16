Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 Vacuum returns to Amazon low at $500 ($100 off)

Amazon currently offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches our previous mention from August for the Amazon all-time low. As one of the more capable models in Neato’s Botvac lineup, the D7 provides laser-guided navigation as well as a 120-minute runtime and the ability to traverse both carpeted areas and hardwood floors. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant control for having it take care of the chores without lifting a finger. Over 1,700 customers have left 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t mind ditching the more powerful suction system and want to save some extra cash? Consider bringing home the Neato D4 Robotic Vacuum at $430 instead. You’ll still enjoy the brand’s laser-guided cleaning, but with a lower 75-minute runtime. There’s still the D-shaped design, as well. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

While deals on these ECOVACS robotic vacuums from $200 are still live right now, you’ll find plenty of other discounts in our home goods guide, as well. This 17-piece AmazonBasics tool and gadget set upgrades your kitchen for $19, and you’ll also be able to save on this RYOBI 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Kit at $139.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

