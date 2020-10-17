Swagtron’s Pro T1 Hoverboard scoots down to $215 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 Hoverboard for $214.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $85 off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and comes within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having ridden a hoverboard on many occasions, I cannot recommend them highly enough. They’re a blast and this specific model propels riders at up to 8 mph for a range of 7- to 12-miles. Once depleted, it takes just one hour of charging to get it back up and running. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Shake up your riding experience with Hiboy’s Kart Seat Attachment for $58 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’s sturdy enough to support 270 pounds of weight and is made with ages 4- to 65-years-old in mind. Nearly 600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Once you’re done taking a ride on your new hoverboard, settle in to a more immersive gaming setup with Logitech’s Surround Speaker System. A fresh $41 discount allows you to scoop it up for $89. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll be able to skip the cord for a much cleaner setup.

Swagtron Swagboard Pro T1 Hoverboard features:

Cruise with swag on your hoverboard boasting an 8 mph top speed and 7-12 mile range – weight up to 220 lbs

UL 2272 certified – the SWAGTRON 2-wheel self-balancing scooter excelled in all electrical safety tests

This swag motorized scooter’s new features include: LED headlights, battery indicators, rubber bumpers, and two riding modes

