iPad Pro deals: Save on previous-gen. models, Magic Keyboard bundles from $799

- Oct. 19th 2020 7:57 am ET

0

B&H is serving up a number of previous-generation iPad Pro discounts this morning with free shipping available for all. There’s a mix of standalone offerings and bundles available here. Our top pick is Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $799. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,149, but it trends closer to $1,000 at retailers still offering up this previous-generation model. While this iPad Pro is not the latest version, it delivers much of the same technology found on the 2020 rendition. You can enjoy a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with cellular connectivity, 12 and 7MP cameras, and USB-C connectivity that’s all backed by Apple’s A12X Bionic Chip. Head below for additional models on sale.

Other notable deals include:

Hop over to our Apple guide for all of the latest deals on iPads, MacBooks, and more. Just this morning, we spotted a number price drop on previous-generation MacBook Pro models from $590 and you can also save on official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from around $25 as well.

iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating. Performance-wise, Apple has replaced the A10X processor with the A12X Bionic chip. This multi-core processor handles all the computational and graphical processing needed for complicated tasks. In addition, it’s paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

