AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash cam drops to under $63 (Reg. $90)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its D6 Pro 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $62.89 shipped with the code YRDBQFHI and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on this model. This dash camera is equipped with a f/1.8 lens and Panasonic CMOS sensor, which delivers 1080p recordings to a microSD card. Should the dash camera detect a collision, it’ll automatically lock the video from being deleted, ensuring the footage is safe and sound. There’s even built-in Wi-Fi so you can easily transfer footage from the dash camera to your phone. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Not ready to drop over $60 on a dash camera? Well, this one comes in at under $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only does it save you over 50%, but you’ll also find quite a few similar features here. It sports 1080p recording, a shock sensor, and more. You’ll lose out on the built-in Wi-Fi, but retain most of the other features.

Regardless, pick up this 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe. It’s just $7.50 at Amazon and comes with a microSD to SD converter, ensuring you can transfer footage from dash camera to desktop with ease.

AUTO-VOX D6 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Vivid Pictures and Videos – Equipped with six full glass F1.8 lens and Panasonic manufactured CMOS Sensor, D6 Pro provides you with 1080P HD videos and sharp quality image.

Emergency Lock – The dash cam automatically locks the video when a collision is detected by the G-Sensor. This video is a shred of strong evidence in a traffic accident dispute, which can not be overwritten by the new footage even when the loop recording function is on.

Gesture Photography Feature – You can take pictures simply by waving your hand in front of the proximity sensor. Compared with the dash cam taking pictures by a button, D6 Pro not only helps you save effort but also improves driving safety.

Born to Share – Enter Auto-Vox APP and connect it to the dash cam via wifi, you can browse or download pictures&videos easily and share them to your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter effortlessly.

