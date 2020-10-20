AUTO-VOX’s D6 Pro 1080p dash cam drops to under $63 (Reg. $90)

- Oct. 20th 2020 8:09 pm ET

0

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its D6 Pro 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $62.89 shipped with the code YRDBQFHI and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on this model. This dash camera is equipped with a f/1.8 lens and Panasonic CMOS sensor, which delivers 1080p recordings to a microSD card. Should the dash camera detect a collision, it’ll automatically lock the video from being deleted, ensuring the footage is safe and sound. There’s even built-in Wi-Fi so you can easily transfer footage from the dash camera to your phone. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Not ready to drop over $60 on a dash camera? Well, this one comes in at under $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. Not only does it save you over 50%, but you’ll also find quite a few similar features here. It sports 1080p recording, a shock sensor, and more. You’ll lose out on the built-in Wi-Fi, but retain most of the other features.

Regardless, pick up this 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe. It’s just $7.50 at Amazon and comes with a microSD to SD converter, ensuring you can transfer footage from dash camera to desktop with ease.

AUTO-VOX D6 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

  • Vivid Pictures and Videos – Equipped with six full glass F1.8 lens and Panasonic manufactured CMOS Sensor, D6 Pro provides you with 1080P HD videos and sharp quality image.
  • Emergency Lock – The dash cam automatically locks the video when a collision is detected by the G-Sensor. This video is a shred of strong evidence in a traffic accident dispute, which can not be overwritten by the new footage even when the loop recording function is on.
  • Gesture Photography Feature – You can take pictures simply by waving your hand in front of the proximity sensor. Compared with the dash cam taking pictures by a button, D6 Pro not only helps you save effort but also improves driving safety.
  • Born to Share – Enter Auto-Vox APP and connect it to the dash cam via wifi, you can browse or download pictures&videos easily and share them to your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter effortlessly.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
AUTO-VOX

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

