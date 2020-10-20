Jos. A. Bank’s Fall Sale offers up to 80% off sitewide to refresh your look

Jos. A. Bank Fall Sale takes up to 80% off sitewide including Cole Haan shoes, outerwear, suits, and more. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Herringbone Quilted Vest that’s marked down to $79. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $99. This vest is a classic piece you will be able to wear for years to come and a nice layering piece for fall. The quilted design is flattering and it also features luxurious faux-leather details. This is a great option to wear with dress pants for work events or jeans during casual outings. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Travis Matthew Flash Sale that’s offering deals from just $30.

Our top picks from Jos. A. Bank includes:

