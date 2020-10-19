Travis Matthew’s 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 50-60% off over 100 items

Travis Matthew’s 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 50 to 60% off over 100 items. Prices are as marked. TravisMatthew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Plus, all of the proceeds go to the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation. Our top pick from this sale is the Strangelove Pullover that’s marked down to $52 and originally was priced at $105. This pullover is perfect for fall weather and can easily be layered. You can easily style it with vests, jackets, over button-down shirts or t-shirts. It also features a stylish logo on the chest and would look nice paired with the Beckladdium Pants that are on sale for $50. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $125. You can find them available in four versatile color options and dress them up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off hundreds of styles.

Our top pick from Travis Matthew include:

