Score another 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for $24 (Reg. $45)

CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $24.09 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and a perfect opportunity to extend your existing subscription at a discount. This offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. It includes access to Microsoft’s library of streaming titles as well as big-time digital game deals, online multiplayer, and everything else that was included with Xbox Live Gold. We have detailed the value proposition here in comparison with Sony’s PlayStation Plus service as well. More details below.

For those unfamiliar here, today’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is only for those who have already transitioned from the legacy Live Gold account. For those yet to make the switch, you can do so for $1 and learn more about it all right here.

While pre-orders on Xbox Series S/X are now closed for the time being, you’ll still want to browse through our Xbox Series X vs. Series S comparison piece so you’re ready for next month. Here’s everything you need to know about Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive and Microsoft’s $7.5 Billion purchase of Bethesda. You’ll also want to check out PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers while you’re at it.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

