Atari is unveiling a new mini PONG arcade machine. Brought to you by the folks at UNIS and popular retro gaming machine maker, Arcade1Up, the new Atari Mini PONG Jr. puts the classic arcade PONG experience onto a portable 7.9-inch display with legacy-style controls, and just in time for the holidays. Head below for a closer look.

New mini PONG arcade machine

The new mini PONG arcade is designed to bring “a high-tech yet retro ‘80s arcade experience to the home living room,” according to Atari’s press release. The portable Atari Mini PONG Jr. sports a 7.9-inch LCD display within its 11.81-inch frame alongside a pair of retro-style PONG paddles. The whole thing runs over USB with an adapter, but users can optionally install three lithium rechargeable batteries to take it on-the-go.

With two sets of PONG paddles, owners will able to enjoy 2-player mini PONG arcade battles as well as matches against the computer for single-player against the AI and 2-player local multiplayer. Atari says there are 10 levels of Air difficulty built-in here, so it will likely take some practice before you can master the Atari Mini PONG Jr.

Take a look at the mini PONG arcade machine’s launch trailer below:

Atari Mini PONG Jr. release details

The new Atari Mini PONG Jr. will be distributed in Asian markets by UNIS while Arcade1Up will handle North American tasks. We are still waiting on an official price and release date here but it appears as though it will be available for this holiday season.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, it’s another retro-inspired handheld looking to capitalize on the popularity Nintendo miniature consoles reinvigorated some years ago now. Having said that, it would certainly be an interesting addition to any growing gaming collection and something that could very well end up being a hard-to-find and rare piece of memorabilia down the road. But it certainly would have been nice to see a proper rechargeable battery installed here, with USB-C charging and the like, never mind some kind of interesting new game modes (with a retro black-and-white legacy option, of course). Although we will have to see where the price lands to know whether or not these features would have been worth it, or just additions that would have driven the MSRP through the roof.

Speaking of mini arcades and retro gaming machines, be sure to check out the all-new Analogue Duo compatible with cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, and more. Here’s the latest SEGA Astro City Mini arcade, but you’ll want to hit up our coverage of the Atari Hotels, this Atari 2600/7800 books, and the Atari VCS 800 console as well.

