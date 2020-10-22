Add four solar-powered LED lights to your outdoor space at just $5 each

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code 9HVVBRTL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $43, today’s deal saves you $18 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Each light has a maximum brightness of 3,000-lumens, which is pretty killer. With three different modes, you’ll be able to run it dim all the time, dim all the time and bright when motion is detected, and off all the time, only turning on when motion is detected. The 2200mAh battery built-into this light is recharged via the sun’s rays, and you’ll find plenty of life here to last all night long. It’s even IP65 waterproof, ensuring it’ll last even in harsh outdoor elements. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only need a single outdoor light, this model is available for $24 Prime shipped. It is only up to 1,800-lumens, but you’ll find the panels here should cast light further than today’s lead deal. It also sports multiple modes and a built-in motion sensor, so this is a great way to add more light to your outdoor space if you only need one fixture.

Ready to light your paths? Well, today’s Green Deals roundup has a 24-pack of solar LED lights from $29. This is just over $1 per light and it saves you around 25% from its regular going rate. You can use these lights to illuminate a path, deck, or any other outdoor living space. The deals don’t stop there, so be sure to swing by today’s Green Deals roundup for even more ways to save.

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

