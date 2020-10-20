At $120, SKIL’s 4-Tool Combo Kit has never sold for less (Save $80)

- Oct. 20th 2020 1:09 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit (CB738901) for $119.99 shipped. Today’s deal is $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. Buyers of this 4-tool combo will garner a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two PWR core 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled, allowing you to power a couple of tools at once. The inclusion of a Bluetooth speaker should help you power through projects while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re simply in need of a way to drill and drive, I highly recommend WORX’s 20V Switchdriver at $81. This has been my go-to for several years now and I absolutely love that it can hold two bits at once. Without question there has been lots of time saved since I’ve been able to quickly switch between two different tips.

And the lead deal above isn’t the only tool-related we’ve got in store. Right now you can shave $129 off DEWALT’s 165-foot Laser Level. That’s right, Amazon has lowered its price enough to match its best 2020 offer to date at $250.

SKIL 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • 4 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating multitool, area light and Bluetooth speaker. Includes two PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium batteries and one standard charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life

