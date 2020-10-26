Converse Fall Flash Sale takes extra 40% off sneakers, boots, more fro

The Converse Flash Sale takes an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code FLASH40 at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers for fall with the Final Club Chuck Taylor style that’s marked down to $28. For comparison, this sneaker was originally priced at $50. This style is perfect for fall and can be worn with jeans, shorts, khakis, or joggers alike. Plus, you can choose from two color options and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. It also has leather details that add a fun touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Lululemon’s Fall Sale that’s offering deals from $19.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker $19 (Orig. $50)
- Chuck Taylor All Star High Top $23 (Orig. $39)
- Distressed Chuck 70 Sneakers $34 (Orig. $56)
- Final Club Chuck Taylor Sneakers $28 (Orig. $46)
- Hack to School Chuck Taylor $28 (Orig. $46)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline $27 (Orig. $45)
- One Star CC Slip Sneakers $25 (Orig. $41)
- Dainty Chucky Taylor All Star $24 (Orig. $40)
- Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star $20 (Orig. $33)
- Asymmetrical Rib Crew $28 (Orig. $46)
- …and even more deals…
