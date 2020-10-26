OontZ Bluetooth speakers and true wireless headphones go 30% off starting at $18

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers Cambridge Soundworks Oontz wireless Bluetooth speakers and True Wireless headphones in a variety of options for $18-$45. Skip Apple’s AirPods pricing with OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra Bluetooth 5.0 Active Noise-canceling Earbuds with charging case for $31.99. For a more sport scenario, OontZ True Wireless BudZ Sweatproof Sports Earbuds with charging case are just $19.49 after clipping the on-page coupon. Bring the big portable sound to your smartphones. OontZ Angle 3 IPX 5 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker featuring 100-ft. range and 14 hour playtime is just $18.18. Go big with the OontZ Angle 3 PRO which features longer playback time, USB smartphone charging port, and double the output power for $45.48 after clipping the on-page coupon.
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:
- HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition
- LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers
- INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device; advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides greater wireless range and faster Bluetooth connection; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices
