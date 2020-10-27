Get a secure second phone number to keep with Hushed for $20

When you meet a potential date online or answer a Craigslist ad, you’re never quite sure who you have connected with. Hushed gives you a second number for such instances. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription of Hushed including 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year for $19.99 via 9to5Toys Specials. 

There are times in life when you need to communicate with someone, but you would rather not give out your personal phone number. With Hushed, you can easily talk and text while maintaining some privacy. 

To get started, you simply download the app on iOS or Android and select a number. Hushed lets you choose from hundreds of area codes from across the US and Canada. Once you decide, that number is yours to keep.

Unlike a regular network, Hushed works via Wi-Fi or data. This means you don’t have to pay a monthly fee. This deal includes free minutes or messages within the US and Canada; if you need more, you can buy extra credits at any time. 

Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store, the Hushed app is completely secure and really easy to use. Through simple settings, you can customize your voicemail and set up call forwarding.

Get one of these options of Hushed Private Phone:

