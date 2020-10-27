Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $15 (45% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
Get this deal 80% off From $2

ElectronicUs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $27, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With three different places to refuel devices, you’ll be able to power up an entire Apple kit on this 3-in-1 charger from Seneo. Alongside a 10W Qi pad for your iPhone, there’s also a 5W section for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch dock. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.

Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter,...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $17 (Save 42%), more

From $3 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iOn 10W Qi Charger $31 (Save 21%), more

From $3 Learn More

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad drops to $87 (22% off), more from $10

From $10 Learn More

Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more

From $12 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 MFi Charging Cable $9.50 (40% off), more

From $9.50 Learn More
24% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Swift 30W USB-C PD Charger $12 (Save 24%), more

From $7 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand $10 (38% off), more

From $8 Learn More
$79

Google’s 10W Pixel Stand charger falls to new Amazon low at $60 (Save 24%)

$60 Learn More