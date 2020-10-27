Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $15 (45% off), more

ElectronicUs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $27, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With three different places to refuel devices, you’ll be able to power up an entire Apple kit on this 3-in-1 charger from Seneo. Alongside a 10W Qi pad for your iPhone, there’s also a 5W section for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch dock. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Satechi delivers the power with its 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $70
- Mkeke iPhone 12/Pro Case: $2 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code 758CYQ6N
- TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp w/ USB port: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rock out to a 33% discount on JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Speaker at $120
- Mophie Powerstation 10,000 mAh Power Bank 2-pack: $24 (Reg. $42) | Meh
- Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 4a Case: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Score two Philips Hue White HomeKit Bluetooth Bulbs from $21, more from $10
- Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code E9WFL4MV
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, more on sale from $24
- Seneo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Mpow M9 4-Mic Nosie Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code MPOWM926
- OtterBox iPhone 11 Pro PopGrip Case: $27 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Gear4 Galaxy S20 Ultra Iridescent Case: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.
Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!