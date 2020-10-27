Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $15 (45% off), more

ElectronicUs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Pad for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $27, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With three different places to refuel devices, you’ll be able to power up an entire Apple kit on this 3-in-1 charger from Seneo. Alongside a 10W Qi pad for your iPhone, there’s also a 5W section for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch dock. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Note: Fast charging is supported by the QC 3.0 wall adapter, not included in the package. The 5W adapter would not work properly.

Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.