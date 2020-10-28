Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 60% off top brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Miller Running T-Shirt that’s marked down to $21. For comparison, this t-shirt was regularly priced at $40. You can choose from three color options and this lightweight style is great for workouts. It’s also breathable, sweat-wicking, and great for layering during cold weather. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Lululemon Fall Deals that are offering prices from $19.

