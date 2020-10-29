Prep for December’s release: Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book bundle now $74 (Reg. $90)

While the game everyone is waiting for may have just got delayed (again) into December, we are tracking a notable deal on the hardcover World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition book package. You can now pick this bundle up at Amazon for $73.99 shipped. Originally $100, it has mostly sold in the $90 range since pre-orders went live and is now 26% off. This official hardcover book is described as an “extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077.” The 192-page tome is complemented by an exclusive Night City map cover, slipcase, temporary tattoos, a Johnny Silverhand poster, and vehicle postcards as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

Just remember, today’s lead deal is on the Deluxe version of this book. You can score the hardcover standard version (without all of the extra goodies) for just under $34 at Amazon right now. This is essentially the same 192-page book you get in the Deluxe version, just don’t expect to get the fancy covers, map, poster, and the rest of the add-on gear mentioned above. 

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay (what is this number three now?…Four?) is a tough pill to swallow, but I think we’ll all be better off with some extra polish. In the meantime, you can read about the free next-generation upgrades CDPR is offering for the game and lock-in your pre-order while they are $10 off. There’s no telling when this one will jump back to full price (some titles tend to do that when the actual release date gets close) and deals on this one will be light at best for a while. 

More on the World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition:

An insightful, captivatingly designed, full-color hardcover that transports readers to the futuristic megalopolis of Night City–the epicenter of the vibrant new action-RPG from CD PROJECT RED. Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

