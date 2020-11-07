Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivetWalker EdisonZinus
Get this deal Save 28% From $22

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Rivet, Walker Edison, Casper, and Zinus furniture-related deals from $22. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Rustic Coffee Table for $114.19 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. If your space is in need of a coffee table, you may not want to miss out on this offer. Two tailor-made baskets are included and fit perfectly atop its bottom shelf. The unit measures 18- by 40- by 22-inches and is ready to support roughly 75 pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture-related deals from $22.

More furniture-related deals:

If you thought that would be the only furniture deals we have going on right now, you’re dead wrong. Currently you can grab Walker Edison’s modern 59-inch TV Stand for $240. This works out to $60 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Pre-made cable management ports aim to help get cords where they need to go. Swing by the full deal post to learn more.

Walker Edison Rustic Coffee Table features:

  • Dimensions: 18″ H x 40” L x 22” W
  • Includes 2 baskets
  • Made of durable laminate and high-grade MDF
  • Supports up to 75 lbs.
  • Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet Walker Edison Zinus Casper

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

$179 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Save 42%

A foldable design adorns Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, now $115 (Save 42%)

$115 Learn More
Save $49

Apple AirPods Pro will tune out the noise for $200 at Amazon (Save $49)

$200 Learn More
Never be stranded

Don’t get stranded with a dead battery: GOOLOO portable jump starters priced from $45

From $45 Learn More
2020 lows

Eureka’s RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum has 40-minutes of cleaning at $100 (Reg. $150), more

From $93 Learn More
Prepare for NERF battles

Prepare for holiday NERF battles with today’s Gold Box deals from just $7 Prime shipped

From $7 Learn More
Today only

Govee’s Wi-Fi smart LED strips + more is on sale from $7, today only

From $7 Learn More