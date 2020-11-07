Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Rivet, Walker Edison, Casper, and Zinus furniture-related deals from $22. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Rustic Coffee Table for $114.19 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. If your space is in need of a coffee table, you may not want to miss out on this offer. Two tailor-made baskets are included and fit perfectly atop its bottom shelf. The unit measures 18- by 40- by 22-inches and is ready to support roughly 75 pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture-related deals from $22.

More furniture-related deals:

If you thought that would be the only furniture deals we have going on right now, you’re dead wrong. Currently you can grab Walker Edison’s modern 59-inch TV Stand for $240. This works out to $60 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Pre-made cable management ports aim to help get cords where they need to go. Swing by the full deal post to learn more.

Walker Edison Rustic Coffee Table features:

Dimensions: 18″ H x 40” L x 22” W

Includes 2 baskets

Made of durable laminate and high-grade MDF

Supports up to 75 lbs.

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

