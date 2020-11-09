Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 mini Clear Case $5 (Save 61%), more

ESR Authorized (99% positive all-time feedback from 9,800+) via Amazon is currently offering its Air Armor iPhone 12 mini Clear Case for $5.15 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 82JA7222 at checkout. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer saves you 61% and marks the first time we’ve seen this specific case on sale. ESR’s clear iPhone 12 mini case protects your new handset with added drop protection alongside scratch resistance and a raised lip on the front for keeping the screen safe, as well. Its clear design still lets you show off whichever colorway you picked and packs shock absorbing corners to round out the design. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far you can count on a 5/5 star rating.
This military-grade case for the 5.4” iPhone 12 mini has Air-Guard corners for enhanced drop protection. The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides military-grade protection for your iPhone 12 mini. Its clear design still lets you enjoy the color of your iPhone 12 mini.
The hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your iPhone 12 mini looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches. Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.
