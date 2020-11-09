Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 mini Clear Case $5 (Save 61%), more

ESR Authorized (99% positive all-time feedback from 9,800+) via Amazon is currently offering its Air Armor iPhone 12 mini Clear Case for $5.15 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 82JA7222 at checkout. Down from its $13 going rate, today’s offer saves you 61% and marks the first time we’ve seen this specific case on sale. ESR’s clear iPhone 12 mini case protects your new handset with added drop protection alongside scratch resistance and a raised lip on the front for keeping the screen safe, as well. Its clear design still lets you show off whichever colorway you picked and packs shock absorbing corners to round out the design. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far you can count on a 5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low at $174 (Save 37%)
  • Mpow 15W Car Wireless Charger: $24 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code OKTQ597B
  • OontZ Bluetooth speakers and true wireless headphones go 30% off starting at $18
  • Lecone Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand: $8 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code O24E5MW7
  • iPhone 12 Mini Glass Screen Protector 3-pack: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
  • Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code F8DGIKGU
  • Speck CandyShell iPhone 11 Case: $5 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
  • New Nest Smart Thermostat discounted for first time at $113
  • ESR iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 82JA7222
  • Save on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs, filament bulbs, more from $14
  • ESR Slim Clear iPhone XS Max Case: $2 (Reg. $8)
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ESR111111

Deals still live from the weekend:

This military-grade case for the 5.4” iPhone 12 mini has Air-Guard corners for enhanced drop protection. The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides military-grade protection for your iPhone 12 mini. Its clear design still lets you enjoy the color of your iPhone 12 mini.

The hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your iPhone 12 mini looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches.  Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.

