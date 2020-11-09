Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14

Anker is rolling out a new Amazon sale this week with deals on smart home accessories, everyday essentials for iPhone and Android devices, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is a 2-pack of eufy Lumos Smart Bulbs for $19.79 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Swing over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. One other notable standout right now is iOttie’s One Touch 10W Qi Charging Car Mount at $42.50, which is a great all-in-one solution for powering up your gear on the road.

eufy Lumos Smart Bulb 2.0 features:

Adjustable Ambience: Set the perfect illumination for any occasion and adjust from warm to cool white. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)

Voice-Controlled: Alexa and the Google Assistant-compatibility means turning on and dimming the lights is effortless, even when your hands are full. (Alexa devices sold separately.)

Access From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, control the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.4 and above or iOS 8.0 and above devices required. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only)

