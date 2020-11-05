Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Back in September, it was announced that Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate would be gaining additional value with the inclusion of EA Play with your monthly membership. No longer would you need to pay for two different subscriptions, which helps to bolster the value of Microsoft’s monthly service. Well, EA Play, and in turn, Game Pass Ultimate, just got a killer day-one launch title for Xbox Series S and Series X: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. That’s right, starting November 10, Jedi: Fallen Order will be available to all EA Play members, including those who join through Game Pass Ultimate. Want to learn how to download and take advantage? Keep reading.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order comes to EA Play on November 10

All members of EA Play will be able to enjoy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order starting November 10. Before now you had to be a member of EA Play Pro in order to enjoy the game, so this makes the fan-favorite title available to even more gamers than it was before.

Released last November, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is turning one this year. I haven’t played Fallen Order a ton myself, but the hour or so I did spend in the game was absolutely fun. You really feel immersed in the Jedi world, like you’re one with the Force. The addition of this game to EA Play’s base tier will really allow more gamers to take part in their favorite saga from a galaxy far, far away.

Those on Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play as well…at least, on console

As spotted by The Verge, though Microsoft is including EA Play with Game Pass starting November 10, it’ll only work on console until sometime in December. That’s not all bad, however, as that means those picking up the Xbox Series S or Series X will be able to enjoy this game day-one, as long as they have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This is a bit of a bummer for PC players, though hopefully the wait won’t be super long. We don’t know exactly when EA Play will be available as part of Game Pass for PC, but current predictions show it happening sometime in December.

Microsoft is going all-in on the subscription front

It’s evident that Microsoft is betting big on its Game Pass subscription, especially with the purchase of Bethesda. We just saw the other day that Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 will be day-one Game Pass titles, which is something that all Xbox and PC gamers alike will seriously enjoy. I know that I love having a Game Pass subscription, as it allows me to trial titles I never would have played because I don’t have to invest $30 to $60 into a game now, as it’s just a $15 per month subscription.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m very excited for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to be available as part of EA Play. Right now, we still don’t know if you’ll be able to upgrade to EA Play Pro as part of Game Pass Ultimate, so it’s really nice to know that this game will be available with my current membership. I’ve been wanting to dive into the game, but with other titles on my docket to play through, like The Outer Worlds, the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and many others, I just haven’t been able to justify spending $60 on Fallen Order…and now I don’t have to.

