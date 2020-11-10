J.Crew’s Cyber Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 40% off your purchase

J.Crew Cyber Monday Deals release for a few days only with up to 75% off top styles and an extra 40% off your purchase with promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sussex Quilted Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $148. This style is a classic piece that you can wear for years to come and you can choose from two versatile color options. It can easily be layered in cool weather and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nordic Boots are very on-trend for this season and they’re currently marked down to $119. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $198. The shearling material is not only fashionable but was also designed to help keep you warm. Better yet, this style comes in three color options.

Our top picks for women include:

