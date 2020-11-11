Home Depot drops Milwaukee tool prices by as much as 40%, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off Milwaukee power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M12 5-tool Combo Kit for $209. This bundle includes two drills, a ratchet, work light, and a reciprocating saw. You’ll also get two batteries and a wall charger, along with a carrying case when you purchase this kit. While this bundle won’t be ideal for heavy tasks, it’s a great starter option for light DIY around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust option, consider Milwaukee’s M18 6-tool Combo Kit at $594. This bundle carries nearly $700 worth of value, making it an easy buy if you’re really looking to build out a toolkit this year. You’ll receive six cordless tools in all, plus two M18 batteries, the wall charger, and a tool bag with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 450 Home Depot reviewers.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page, but remember, these deals go away tonight. If anything catches your eye, make sure to jump on it now before prices go up.

Home Depot’s early Black Friday RYOBI sale is still ongoing if you’re looking for more deals on popular tools from this in-house brand.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

Be prepared on the jobsite with this M12 Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit. It is powered by a RED LITHIUM batter and offers unmatched power, speed and is portable enough for a tool belt. The kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Ratchet, M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver, M12 Hex Impact Driver, M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw and M12 Work Light. This kit is even powerful enough for professional applications and reaches the tightest and toughest places. Also includes a SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Steel Driver Bit Set (70-Piece).

