Nomad Veterans Day sale takes 20% off sitewide: Base Station Pro, more

Nomad is now launching its Veterans Day sale and taking 20% off its entire collection of iPhone 12 cases, chargers, Apple Watch bands, and leather accessories when code NOVEMBER20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the new Nomad Base Station Pro for $183.96. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a $46 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With the power to wirelessly charge three devices at once thanks to 18 Qi coils, Base Station Pro packs the brand’s usual leather stylings with 5W speeds. An included 27W USB-C PD charger completes the package. Over 165 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks.

For more ways to deck out your iPhone or Android charging setup, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from earlier today. We’re tracking notable price cuts on Qi chargers, cases, and more from $2. But then check out Grovemade’s new wood iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock while it’s seeing a 20% price cut.

Base Station Pro introduces a new era of charging, with full surface wireless power. Simply place your phone anywhere on the surface and it will effortlessly begin to charge. Never worry about waking up to a dead phone because it wasn’t aligned perfectly on the charger’s “sweet spot” again.