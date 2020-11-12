Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage hits Amazon low at $1,029 ($270 off)

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Space Gray for $1,029 shipped. Today’s deal drops $270 off its list price, beats our last mention by $190, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an entirely upgraded camera system, including both 12 and 10MP lenses as well as a LiDAR scanner. Face ID is still here from the previous-generation, which is something I absolutely love on my iPad Pro. This iPad also offers USB-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, and up to 10-hours of battery life. Ready to learn more? Take a dive into our hands-on review.

Something that’s an absolute must for any iPad Pro owner is the Apple Pencil. This time around, it attaches to the side via magnets to ensure it’s always charged and ready to be used at a moment’s notice.

You’ll also want to take advantage of the Smart Connector on the back of Apple’s latest tablet. This allows you to pick up either the Smart Keyboard or Magic Keyboard. Regardless of which you get, it’s a must-have in my opinion. I use the Magic Keyboard daily and love how it makes the iPad Pro feel like an actual laptop.

Need a larger display? The Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $100 off right now, so be sure to swing by and give that a look.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

