If you’re like me, then you likely love a good looking sports car. Porsche, owned by Volkswagen, has been coming out with some beautiful vehicles lately. The iconic sports car company’s design division is now making a new product for its vehicle lovers that you might just have to have, dubbed the Porsche Design Time. These watches are both beautiful and elegant while retaining a simplistic and timeless look.

Pick up a Porsche Design Timepiece as a simple way of showing your sports car love

“There are watches…and then there are Porsche Design Timepieces” the iconic sports car company’s website claims. There are multiple watch designs in this series, offering a style to fit just about any collector.

Monobloc Actuator

This style is probably my least favorite of the bunch, but it’s still beautiful and elegant, truthfully. Offering a more rugged design while still retaining great functionality.

One of the latest innovations by Porsche Design embodies superior functional design and materials and techniques from motorsports engineering. Instead of the familiar push-piece, the chronograph features a rocker switch built into the case.

Monobloc Actuator starts at just over $6,700 USD

1919

This is my favorite of the series. With a simpler design, this watch is perfect for any dinner party or office engagement alike. The face of this watch is perfectly designed to give you all of the information you need at a glance while still looking great. Depending on which model you pick up, the design ranges from super simple with just a clock to multiple faces to provide more information at a glance.

Functional design. Purist minimalism. Porsche Design perfects its clear-cut approach with the exclusive 1919 Collection of timepieces.

1911 starts at just over $3,300 USD

Chronotimer Series 1

These are the more ruggedly designed watches of the bunch. With a sporty design, this is perfect for the high-end car lover of the bunch. All of these watches feature a well-designed face that offers plenty of functionality. With multiple timers, dates, and an elegant dial, this watch is great for any occasion.

No-frills, classic and sporty. High-precision timekeeping pared down to the essentials. With a contrasting dial design for optimal readability.

Chronotimer Series 1 starts at just over $4,400 USD

Exclusive Editions

These watches are designed to match iconic Porsche looks. From the 911 GT2 RS to the 911 Turbo S, this is how Porsche will give you the perfect high-end watch to match your high-end sports car.

