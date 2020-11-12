Family-sized Instant Pot Ultras now up to $70 off for today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 33% off Instant Pot Ultra models. You can grab the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $109.99 shipped. That’s nearly 40% or $70 off the going rate, matching our previous Gold Box mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently selling for $200 at Walmart. This is the large family-sized model with 16 one-touch preset meal programs including everything from meat, eggs and porridge to rice, yogurt and more traditional pressure cooking options, plus much more. It replaces 10 small kitchen appliances and ships with the new sterilize feature alongside the 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra model on sale in today’s Gold Box for $99.99 shipped. A solid $50 in savings, this one is great if you don’t need the extra-large 8-quart capacity. It features much of the same functionality and stellar user ratings otherwise.

For something even more affordable though, check out the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 at $79 or the Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 at $60. These models aren’t quite as versatile but they will still provide that 1-pot meal solution for less. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Instant Pot Ultra:

For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions is 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!