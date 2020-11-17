Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac drops $150 for a limited time

B&H offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,649 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a $150 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen in recent months.

Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.1GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

Now that you’ve put a new iMac on your desk, consider shoring up the cable situation by grabbing a 12-pack of Nite Ize ties for $15. One of the downfalls of Apple’s iMac design is that it’s fairly easy to have your cables being an unsightly mess behind the display. These simple ties from Nite Ize are easy to use and can be repurposed multiple times, as opposed to some other one-time use options. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. This includes a great deal this morning on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is up to $69 off. You can also score Apple Watch and iPhone SE at notable discounts right now, as well.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

