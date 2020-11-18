Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini sees first Amazon discount to $670

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1-powered entry-level Mac mini for $669.99 shipped. Marking the very first price cut we’ve seen at Amazon, this is $29 off the usual price tag and the second-best we’ve seen to date. As Apple’s first desktop machine powered by its new M1 chip, the latest Mac mini features the same compact design as previous models, but with “up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x better graphics.” On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.0 slots, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet to complete the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Those looking to take advantage of the Mac mini’s compact size will want to consider leveraging some savings on this Sabrent mount. With a VESA design, this accessory allows you to install the Mac directly to the back of a monitor, as well as underneath your desk and more. Then swing by our guide on how to best mount a Mac mini for additional recommendations.

Swing by our Apple guide today for even more price cuts headlined by the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 at $49 off. Seeing its first Amazon discount today, prices start at $1,250. So if you’re looking to take Apple Silicon for a spin, now’s your chance to do so at a discount. You’ll also find deals on AirPods Pro, the latest iMac, and more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

