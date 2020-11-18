ASICS Holiday Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free 2-Day shipping

ASICS Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive 30% off sitewide during its Holiday Flash Sale when you apply promo code CYBER at checkout. Boost your fall and winter runs with deals on supportive shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free 2-Day shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Glideride Running Shoes for men. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $84. The curved design was made to help you stay quick on your feet and it’s also cushioned for added comfort. You can choose from seven fun color options and they are rated 4.5/5 stars from ASICS customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

