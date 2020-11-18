Amazon has this Anova sous vide cooker + base stand bundle at $70 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Wi-Fi Cooker with the Anova Cooker Base for $149 shipped. Typically fetching $220, the cooker sells for $200 and the base usually goes for an additional $20. Today’s deal is over $70 or 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is the 1000-watt Wi-Fi model that’s ideal for everything from chicken, fish and lamb, to vegetables, beef, eggs, and more. The connected app provides time and temperature control over your cooker while a universal clamp supports just about any cooking pot/container. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A perfect add-on for your new Anova cooker is this EVERIE Collapsible Hinged Lid Sous Vide Container. It comes in at just $10 Prime shipped and is specifically made to support the cooker above. It also carries 4+ star ratings from over 4,300 Amazon customers.

More on the Anova Precision Cooker bundle:

Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone. Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation.

