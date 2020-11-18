DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder drops to $70 for today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up at $100 on Amazon where it is currently fetching $90, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Anyone who spent any time with our latest coffee feature will know how much better freshly ground coffee can be. This model provides 15 grind settings from fine to course with a stainless steel base and a removable 13.33-ounce bean hopper. At only 5-inches wide, it doesn’t take up much counter space, just make sure the 14-inches of height is suitable for your setup too. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you’re the type that won’t even know what to do with all 15 grind options, you’re likely better off with the perfectly capable Mueller Austria HyperGrind Precision Electric Spice/Coffee Grinder Mill at $20 instead. While it’s not quite as impressive looking on the countertop, it doesn’t take up any space, costs a fraction of the price, and carries even better ratings from over 7,800 Amazon customers.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable holiday pricing on kitchenware, tools, and more. We also still have a great deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee maker and milk frother, not to mention Target’s coffee-themed gift guide.

More on the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Ariete: the World-famous coffee machine brand, Well known for the design of its products, Certified by the Red Dot In 2007 and Quiet Mark 2012 for the innovation of their products – we always turning “the everyday” into something special. with years of experience, provides you the best on the market coffee grinder for your coffee refreshment.

