Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24 (20% off), more

ElectronicUS (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is the best in several months. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. It also features an integrated 10W or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. A Quick Charge wall adapter completes the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 160 customers.
Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.
Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!
