Logitech Harmony Elite remote streamlines your home theater at $260 (Save 26%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $259.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy direct. Usually fetching $350, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, comes within $13 of the 2020 low, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen in months. With a mix of streaming media players, sound systems, and cord-cutting devices in our home theaters, Logitech’s Harmony Elite is ready to streamline the experience with the ability to control 15 devices at a time. You’ll also be able to control smart home accessories, as it integrates with Philips Hue and more, as well as Alexa or Assistant for using voice commands in place of the remote. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,900 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Logitech Harmony Companion universal remote at $100 to save some extra cash. You’re getting the same Harmony hub with voice assistant support found above, but without all the frills on the higher-end remote. But for taming the home theater, it’ll still do the trick at a more affordable price point. Rated 4/5 stars.

Or if you’re in search of some even more budget-conscious offerings, check out our selection of the best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10. If you don’t need something quite as high-end as the two aforementioned options, there are plenty of alternatives that’ll streamline your TV setup in much the same way.

Logitech Harmony Elite features:

Designed for use with a variety home automation and entertainment devices, this Logitech Harmony Elite 915-000256 remote allows easy control through closed cabinets or walls for flexible use. The remote works with Alexa, and the Harmony mobile app supports simple on-to-go operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

