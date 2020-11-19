Black Friday 2020 just about here. It’s arguably the deal hunter’s favorite holiday. Here you’ll find our favorite 2020 Black Friday TV deals, making it a one-stop-shop for your big screen needs. As you would expect, retailers are very competitive with pricing that paves the way for a serious upgrade to whatever you may currently have. Continue reading to find our top picks this year.

Find the right Black Friday TV deal

This year has been odd to say the least, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t try to look on the bright side by snagging a nicely-discounted TV. While it can be exhausting to wade through a bunch of mediocre deals to find the best, you don’t have to as this list does the heavy-lifting for you. Here you’ll find a manageable list of televisions that we deem to be the best value this holiday season.

If you already know what size you’re on the hunt for, perusing our list of 2020 Black Friday TV deals should prove to be a cinch. Below you’ll find a few lists that break down the best deals based on a range of screen dimensions. If you haven’t measured your TV console or free wall space, now’s a great time to do so. Once you’ve figured that out, we’ll do our best to help you find the right solution.

40 to 50 inches

In most cases, this TV size is a good one. Pricing is affordable and it can fit in a wide variety of rooms. This year the most affordable option we’ve tracked is on Element’s 40-inch 1080p TV at $150. This is a solid choice for a guest room. If you’re after 4K, step up to Walmart’s offer on a Sceptre 50-inch 4K screen at $200.

55 to 65 inches

Looking for something a step up in size? Something between 55 to 65 inches is probably a great pick. Believe it or not, this list in our 2020 Black Friday TV discounts starts at $250. That’s for a 65-inch TV made by Hisense. If you’d prefer Samsung or LG, we’ve got you covered with more options as low as $350 below.

65+ inches

If you’re taking this upgrade seriously and have enough room to spare, this is a category you won’t want to miss. Unsurprisingly bigger screens are becoming more popular and this trend is pulling prices quite low. Our favorite pick here is over at Walmart. There you can snag VIZIO’s 70-inch 4K TV for $478. This will provide you with plenty of room to take in the best movies, TV shows, and video games.

Now that we’ve highlighted our favorite 2020 Black Friday TV deals, it’s time for you to make your decision. At the very least you can use this list as a gauge for comparing any new deals that pop up between now and Black Friday. Until then and be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 guide so you can quickly tune in to the best this upcoming holiday has to offer.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!