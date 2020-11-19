Add 12,000-lumens of light to your yard with a 4-pack of solar LEDs at under $6.50 each

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code CCK89BKJ at checkout. With 32% in savings available here, today’s pricing is the best available and knocks $12 off the regular going rate. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your porch lights are in need of an update, well, we’ve got just the ticket for you. This outdoor-rated light fixture is just $10 at Amazon, and offers an upgraded look to any porch or patio. It’s made of steel and offers a weatherproof seal, ensuring you it’s safe to use outside.

Enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

