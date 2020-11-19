Add 12,000-lumens of light to your yard with a 4-pack of solar LEDs at under $6.50 each

-
AmazonGreen DealsEnkman
32% off $25

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code CCK89BKJ at checkout. With 32% in savings available here, today’s pricing is the best available and knocks $12 off the regular going rate. You’ll find up to 3,000-lumens of brightness available at each light here, which is more than enough to illuminate your entire yard. No batteries or plugs are required for these lights to function, thanks to the built-in solar panel on the top. That means you can place them anywhere around your yard, whether on a wall, fence, or even random tree. Plus, they’re rated for being outside, so harsh weather won’t affect them. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If your porch lights are in need of an update, well, we’ve got just the ticket for you. This outdoor-rated light fixture is just $10 at Amazon, and offers an upgraded look to any porch or patio. It’s made of steel and offers a weatherproof seal, ensuring you it’s safe to use outside.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup, either. Today, we’ve got the Bird Electric Scooter at $299, which drops up to $500 off its regular price. Plus, we have a ton of other killer deals available for you to browse, so be sure to take a look.

Enkman Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Enkman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Illuminate your yard with a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen solar LED lights for under $6.50 each

$25 Learn More
30% off

This 2-pack of solar outdoor LED lights offers a combined 6,400-lumens for $9.50 each

$19 Learn More

Green Deals: Bird Electric Scooter $299, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit $88, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Get six BR30 100W LED Light Bulbs for $30, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $200, more

Learn More

Green Deals: LawnMaster 12A 18-inch Electric Lawn Mower $100, more

Learn More
44% off

Ring’s Smart Lighting Kit includes a low-voltage transformer + bridge at $84 (44% off)

$84 Learn More