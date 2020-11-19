Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S7/+ fall to new all-time lows from $350 (Save up to $350)

Microsoft is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $549.99 shipped for the 128GB model. Typically fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, beats the Amazon all-time low by $150, and is the best we’ve seen to date. Additional storage capacities are also available at up to $350 off and everything matches the expected Black Friday deals. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also available at Microsoft today, you can score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi from $349.99 for the 128GB model. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is $200 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. There’s also up to $350 in savings to be had on higher-capacity models, too. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.5/5 stars

Ongoing Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals at $199 are now joined by a 1-day Android smartphone sale with markdowns on OnePlus, LG, Samsung, and other handsets from $140. Then don’t forget to check out all of app and game deals for your new Android device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

