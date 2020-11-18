Today’s Android app deals + freebies: BATTLESHIP, Clue, Earth 3D, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. While Black Friday is fast approaching with loads of amazing Google and Android-focused deals on the way, it’s time to take a look at the day’s most notable price drops from Google Play and beyond. We have classic board games like BATTLESHIP and Clue, as well as a host of freebie icon packs, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a fresh price drop on the four-camera OnePlus 8T that now joins ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4a, and the OnePlus 7T. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is still $80 off, but this afternoon’s deal brought the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 back down to its all-time low. Check out these offers on Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch and TicWatch’s latest Wear OS models before diving into the ongoing Samsung true wireless Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Live deals as well. This morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup has plenty of charging and add-ons price drops, much like today’s AmazonBasics Early Black Friday tech accessories sale. And lastly, with Black Friday 2020 around the corner now, be sure to dive into our Best of Black Friday 2020 Google edition feature to prepare yourself for the best upcoming offers. 

Early Black Friday game deals: Hitman 2 $15, Mafia Definitive $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on BATTLESHIP:

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

