Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab A returns to all-time low at $199 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Get this deal Save 33% $199

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $199 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, this is also $32 less than what the 64GB model goes for. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers a 10.1-inch full HD display alongside built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, and more. While this model comes equipped with 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot allows for up to 512GB of expansion. Over 9,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the 8-inch version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A for $140 at Amazon. You’re getting a similar feature set here to the lead deal, just in a smaller package with 32GB of RAM. It’ll still do the trick for web browsing away from the desk or watching Netflix in bed.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find a notable price cut on the OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $629. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals live right now for your handset or tablet. And don’t forget to check out Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 now that it’s matching the 2020 low at $199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 32GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Score all-time lows

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20/Ultra falls to new lows at up to $300 off, more from $700

Up to $300 off Learn More
Up to $200 off

OnePlus 8 256GB falls to new low of $599 (Save $200) + OnePlus 7T at $349

From $349 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

$169 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Save up to 32%

Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K TVs up to 32% off, more early Black Friday deals from $80

From $80 Learn More
Up to 38% off

Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds fall to new Amazon lows from $80 (Up to 38% off)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $380

Google Pixel 4a is FREE when you sign-up for an Unlimited plan (Reg. $380)

FREE Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More