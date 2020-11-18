Samsung’s 128GB Galaxy Tab A returns to all-time low at $199 (Save 33%)

B&H currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $199 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, this is also $32 less than what the 64GB model goes for. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A delivers a 10.1-inch full HD display alongside built-in Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, up to 10-hours of battery life per charge, and more. While this model comes equipped with 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot allows for up to 512GB of expansion. Over 9,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Make out for less by going with the 8-inch version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A for $140 at Amazon. You’re getting a similar feature set here to the lead deal, just in a smaller package with 32GB of RAM. It’ll still do the trick for web browsing away from the desk or watching Netflix in bed.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find a notable price cut on the OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $629. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals live right now for your handset or tablet. And don’t forget to check out Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook 4 now that it’s matching the 2020 low at $199.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 32GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!