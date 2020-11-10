Today, Microsoft is giving shoppers an early look at what to expect in terms of all the discounts for the holiday season, detailing two weeks’ worth of price cuts. With deals on its lineup of Surface devices, Sonos speakers, coding kits, and Android smartphones, and more, you’ll be able to lock-in Black Friday discounts starting on November 16. Head below for a look at everything in this year’s Microsoft Black Friday ad.

Microsoft Black Friday ad revealed

Much like we’ve seen from other retailers who are rolling out the Black Friday savings well before Thanksgiving week, Microsoft is also going to be kicking off its deal festivities a bit early. Starting on November 16, the retailer will begin offering various price cuts that eventually culminate in the entire batch of Black Friday deals.

So what can you expect to save on? As expected, Microsoft is highlighting its lineup of Surface laptops and tablets, with these being some of the first price cuts to go live ahead of Black Friday proper. Its new Surface Book 3 and Laptop 3 will both be $300 off, while Surface Pro 7 and Pro X bundles will be eligible for up to $300 in savings, as well. Those price cuts will also carry over to additional PCs, as well as battlestation accessories and much more.

Microsoft is also planning to offer a slew of audio discounts over its two-week sale, with various smart speakers, earbuds, and more on sale by as much as 60% off. Some of the best deals from Microsoft over Black Friday will be taking $100 off a selection of Sonos Speakers, including its portable Move offering and more. Those deals will kick off on November 22, with additional price cuts on other audio gear going live later in the week.

VR headsets will also be seeing some notable price cuts throughout the Microsoft Black Friday sale. Starting on November 26, you’ll be able to save $100 on either the HTC Vive Cosmos or the Cosmos Elite. In either case, these are going to be some of the best deals of the year and a rare chance to grab one of the VR headsets on sale.

No Xbox Series X deals

For those hoping to scoop up one of Microsoft’s latest consoles over Black Friday, the retailer is noting that there won’t be any special prices or bundles floating around this holiday season. With stock already being quite limited, Microsoft isn’t expecting that to improve as we get closer to Thanksgiving. So if you’re hoping to secure one of the Xbox Series X or Series S, it looks like you’ll have to settle for full price.

Microsoft will also be discounting a selection of Samsung Galaxy devices like its latest smartwatches at up to $100 off. That’s on top of upwards of $550 savings on Galaxy smartphone bundles and even more.

You can check out the entire schedule over at Microsoft right now for a closer look at everything that’s going to be on sale.

Alongside just the discounts at Microsoft for Black Friday, there’s also going to be an extended holiday return policy rolling out, which gives shoppers until January 21, 2021, to return their gear. You’ll also be able to take advantage of free three-day shipping as well as financing options and more. Microsoft will be offering one-on-one shopper appointments for helping figure out the best gifts for everyone on your list.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

