Android smartphone 1-day sale from $140: OnePlus, LG, Samsung, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Android smartphones priced from $139.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $369.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on budget-friendly Android smartphones. You’ll find a variety of models on sale from $140 featuring names like Samsung, LG, and many more. Just remember this promotion ends tonight, so jump on any deals that catch your eye.

Consider taking your savings today and picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePlus 7T. For just $12, you can protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Spigen’s cases have stellar ratings and have long been known as some of the best in the industry without costing a fortune.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand. The display also features support for HDR10+ for more vivid colors and rich contrast, a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother, more natural scrolling, and TÜV Rheinland blue light reduction technology for safer and more comfortable readings.

