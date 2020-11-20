Leviton’s voice-controlled smart dimmer switch drops to an Amazon low of $26

Amazon is offering the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer Switch for $25.97 shipped. Down from $45, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This smart switch requires no hub to function, making it super simple to set up and control. It works with both Alexa and Assistant devices, and the dimming functionality is available locally on the switch, through the app, or with voice commands. Plus, you can even set schedules for it to turn on and off at certain times, helping to further automate your life with ease. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If your lights are already smart, but you need to find a way to turn the coffee maker on with voice commands, we’ve got the solution. This mini smart plug is just $7 Prime shipped and it takes up little space, thanks to its compact design. You’ll find it works without a hub and ties into Alexa and Assistant with ease, delivering voice control to your 120V outlets without having to rewire anything.

Now, if you’re still wanting to convert your lights over to being smart, but are deep in Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, neither option above is great for you. However, we’re currently tracking Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled dimmer switch at $35, which is down from its $45 going rate. So, if HomeKit is a must for you, this should be your go-to switch.

Leviton Decora Smart Switch features:

  • No Hub: Control your home from anywhere via My Leviton app – simply replace your existing light switch (neutral required).
  • Capabilities: Schedule lights to adjust when you want including sunrise/sunset, easily create lighting scenes, utilize auto-shutoff feature and vacation (randomization) mode. Easy Wi-Fi lighting for your whole home
  • Voice control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants (sold separately). “Alexa, dim kitchen light to 25%”.
  • Works with: IFTTT, SmartThings, August, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.
  • Very smart: Leviton devices are truly smart – your pre-set schedules live inside each device, so your schedules always run as expected.
  • Ratings: Requires neutral wire; Dimmable LED and CFL loads up to 300W and incandescent loads up to 600 watts; Facilitates multi-location (3-way) dimming with up to 4 remote units (DD00R).
  • Leviton: Making your home smarter and safer since 1906. Designed, engineered, and supported in USA with a 5-year limited warranty.

